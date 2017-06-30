What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 30, 2017).

The Trump administration was set to begin enforcing its temporary ban on refugees and on visitors from six Muslim-majority nations.

The House passed a bill to crack down on cities and counties that don't help immigration authorities.

Eleven states are threatening to sue the administration if it doesn't end the "Dreamers" immigrant program.

Islamic State is on the cusp of defeat in the Iraqi city of Mosul and close to being driven out of the country, Iraqi and U.S. officials said.

A GOP operative implied Flynn had been an ally in an effort, independent of the Trump campaign, to obtain Clinton emails.

New divisions opened among Senate Republicans over their proposed health-care legislation.

Trump tweets attacking a female cable news host drew rebukes from members of his own party.

Merkel sought to block Turkey's leader from giving a speech and criticized Trump ahead of G-20 talks.

Sex-abuse charges against the finance chief of the Vatican are a blow to efforts to overhaul its bureaucracy.

A Russian jury found five men guilty in the murder of opposition leader Nemtsov.

Chinese President Xi said he was committed to maintaining Hong Kong's semiautonomous status.

The Trump administration approved sales of $1.42 billion in arms to Taiwan.

