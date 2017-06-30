USDA Grain Stocks: U.S. Verbatim Text-Jun 30

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- Verbatim Text from USDA U.S. 2017

Grains Stocks for month ended June 1, 2017:

Corn Stocks Up 11 Percent from June 2016

Soybean Stocks Up 11 Percent

All Wheat Stocks Up 21 Percent

Corn stocks in all positions on June 1, 2017 totaled 5.23 billion bushels, up

11 percent from June 1, 2016. Of the total stocks, 2.84 billion bushels are

stored on farms, up 15 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at

2.38 billion bushels, are up 6 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2017

indicated disappearance is 3.40 billion bushels, compared with 3.11 billion

bushels during the same period last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions on June 1, 2017 totaled 963 million bushels,

up 11 percent from June 1, 2016. On-farm stocks totaled 333 million bushels,

up 18 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 631 million bushels, are

up 7 percent from a year ago. Indicated disappearance for the

March - May 2017 quarter totaled 775 million bushels, up 18 percent from the

same period a year earlier.

Old crop all wheat stored in all positions on June 1, 2017 totaled

1.18 billion bushels, up 21 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are

estimated at 192 million bushels, down 3 percent from last year. Off-farm

stocks, at 993 million bushels, are up 28 percent from a year ago. The

March - May 2017 indicated disappearance is 472 million bushels, up

19 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Old crop Durum wheat stocks in all positions on June 1, 2017 totaled

36.3 million bushels, up 31 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at

18.4 million bushels, are up 51 percent from June 1, 2016. Off-farm stocks

totaled 17.9 million bushels, up 15 percent from a year ago. The

March - May 2017 indicated disappearance of 16.7 million bushels is up

13 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Old crop barley stocks in all positions on June 1, 2017 totaled 108 million

bushels, up 6 percent from June 1, 2016. On-farm stocks are estimated at

27.1 million bushels, 2 percent below a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at

81.0 million bushels, are 9 percent above June 1, 2016. The March - May 2017

indicated disappearance is 36.7 million bushels, 3 percent above the same

period a year earlier.

Old crop oats stored in all positions on June 1, 2017 totaled 52.5 million

bushels, 8 percent below the stocks on June 1, 2016. Of the total stocks on

hand, 13.5 million bushels are stored on farms, 26 percent below a year ago.

Off-farm stocks totaled 39.0 million bushels, 1 percent above the previous

year. Indicated disappearance during March - May 2017 totaled 10.6 million

bushels, 42 percent below the same period a year ago.

Grain sorghum stored in all positions on June 1, 2017 totaled 85.5 million

bushels, down 5 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 8.62 million

bushels, are down 11 percent from last year. Off-farm stocks, at 76.9 million

bushels, are down 5 percent from June 1, 2016. The March - May 2017 indicated

disappearance from all positions is 95.0 million bushels, down 15 percent

from the same period last year.

Pulse crops stored in all positions on June 1, 2017 and the change from

June 1, 2016 are: dry edible peas, 4.32 million cwt, up 16 percent; lentils,

1.21 million cwt, up 149 percent; all chickpeas, 424 thousand cwt, down

31 percent; small chickpeas, 133 thousand cwt, up 33 percent; and large

chickpeas, 291 thousand cwt, down 44 percent. Small chickpeas are defined as

peas that will pass through a 20/64 inch round hole screen. Large chickpeas

are defined as larger than 20/64 inches.

