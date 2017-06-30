On Our Radar

USDA Grain Stocks: U.S. Summary Total-Jun 30

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Grain Stocks: By Position, Month, United States,2016-2017

(Domestic Units)

=====================================================================================

2016 2017

============================================================================

Date On Off Total All On Off Total All

Farms Farms Positions Farms Farms Positions

=====================================================================================

1,000 Bushels

Corn

=============================================================================

Mar 1 4,335,000 3,487,233 7,822,233 4,908,000 3,712,895 8,620,895

Jun 1 2,471,400 2,239,679 4,711,079 2,841,400 2,383,972 5,225,372

Sep 1 627,400 1,109,658 1,737,058

Dec 1 7,611,000 4,774,776 12,385,776

============================================================================

Sorghum

============================================================================

Mar 1 25,000 176,584 201,584 21,250 159,280 180,530

Jun 1 9,700 80,654 90,354 8,620 76,881 85,501

Sep 1 3,755 32,877 36,632

Dec 1 43,000 265,149 308,149

============================================================================

Oats

============================================================================

Mar 1 26,800 48,429 75,229 22,320 40,827 63,147

Jun 1 18,350 38,452 56,802 13,540 38,958 52,498

Sep 1 37,400 41,190 78,590

Dec 1 30,430 45,003 75,433

============================================================================

Barley

============================================================================

Mar 1 57,910 79,832 137,742 56,490 88,213 144,703

Jun 1 27,740 74,370 102,110 27,050 80,967 108,017

Sep 1 130,600 99,737 230,337

Dec 1 99,100 93,408 192,508

============================================================================

All Wheat

============================================================================

Mar 1 319,800 1,051,862 1,371,662 349,500 1,307,265 1,656,765

Jun 1 197,210 778,393 975,603 191,755 992,658 1,184,413

Sep 1 728,200 1,816,830 2,545,030

Dec 1 571,280 1,506,042 2,077,322

============================================================================

Durum Wheat

============================================================================

Mar 1 17,700 24,785 42,485 32,400 20,550 52,950

Jun 1 12,190 15,609 27,799 18,350 17,949 36,299

Sep 1 65,500 26,386 91,886

Dec 1 49,200 23,696 72,896

============================================================================

Soybeans

============================================================================

Mar 1 727,500 803,406 1,530,906 668,500 1,070,187 1,738,687

Jun 1 281,300 590,481 871,781 332,500 630,870 963,370

Sep 1 41,560 155,169 196,729

Dec 1 1,335,000 1,563,379 2,898,379

=====================================================================================

1/ Includes stocks at mills, elevators, warehouses, terminals, and processors.

2/ Included in All wheat.

