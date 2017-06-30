USDA Crop Production: U.S. Durum/Spring Wheat Acreage-Jun 30

Durum Wheat: Area Planted and Harvested by State
and United States, 2016-2017
============================================================================
Area Planted Area Harvested
State ================================================================
2016 March 2017 2016 2017 1/
Intent
============================================================================
1,000 Acres
AZ 97 105 90 96 89
CA 55 40 54 47 45
ID 10 15 18 10 18
MT 780 690 630 765 620
ND 1,460 1,150 1,120 1,440 1,080
SD 10 4 7 7 6
US 2,412 2,004 1,919 2,365 1,858
============================================================================
1/-Forecasted.
Other Spring Wheat: Area Planted and Harvested by State
and United States, 2016-2017
============================================================================
Area Planted Area Harvested
State ================================================================
2016 March 2017 2016 2017 1/
Intent
============================================================================
1,000 Acres
CO 11 8 12 10 11
ID 410 430 430 395 415
MN 1,310 1,290 1,310 1,260 1,270
MT 2,150 2,600 2,200 2,110 2,120
NV 5 8 12 3 5
ND 6,000 5,400 5,250 5,850 5,160
OR 90 70 65 87 63
SD 1,080 940 1,100 1,050 940
UT 9 12 10 8 8
WA 540 600 510 530 505
US 11,605 11,308 10,899 11,303 10,497
============================================================================
1/-Forecasted.
