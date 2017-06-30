On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Durum/Spring Wheat Acreage-Jun 30

Durum Wheat: Area Planted and Harvested by State

and United States, 2016-2017

============================================================================

Area Planted Area Harvested

State ================================================================

2016 March 2017 2016 2017 1/

Intent

============================================================================

1,000 Acres

AZ 97 105 90 96 89

CA 55 40 54 47 45

ID 10 15 18 10 18

MT 780 690 630 765 620

ND 1,460 1,150 1,120 1,440 1,080

SD 10 4 7 7 6

US 2,412 2,004 1,919 2,365 1,858

============================================================================

1/-Forecasted.

Other Spring Wheat: Area Planted and Harvested by State

and United States, 2016-2017

============================================================================

Area Planted Area Harvested

State ================================================================

2016 March 2017 2016 2017 1/

Intent

============================================================================

1,000 Acres

CO 11 8 12 10 11

ID 410 430 430 395 415

MN 1,310 1,290 1,310 1,260 1,270

MT 2,150 2,600 2,200 2,110 2,120

NV 5 8 12 3 5

ND 6,000 5,400 5,250 5,850 5,160

OR 90 70 65 87 63

SD 1,080 940 1,100 1,050 940

UT 9 12 10 8 8

WA 540 600 510 530 505

US 11,605 11,308 10,899 11,303 10,497

============================================================================

1/-Forecasted.

