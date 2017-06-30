On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Corn Acreage-Jun 30

Corn: Area Planted for All Purposes and Harvested for Grain

by State and United States, 2016-2017

===================================================================================

Area Planted for All Purposes Area Harvested for Grain

State =======================================================================

2016 March 2017 2016 2017 1/

Intent

===================================================================================

1,000 Acres

AL 330 240 250 315 235

AZ 95 75 85 50 40

AR 760 600 680 745 665

CA 420 430 460 100 100

CO 1,340 1,300 1,400 1,170 1,220

CT 2/ 25 25 25 (NA) (NA)

DE 170 175 190 164 180

FL 80 70 80 40 45

GA 410 340 370 340 320

ID 340 320 310 100 90

IL 11,600 11,300 11,100 11,450 10,950

IN 5,600 5,600 5,500 5,470 5,370

IA 13,900 13,300 13,500 13,500 13,100

KS 5,100 5,200 5,300 4,920 5,000

KY 1,500 1,320 1,350 1,400 1,260

LA 620 500 470 550 460

ME 2/ 31 31 31 (NA) (NA)

MD 460 480 510 400 450

MA 2/ 16 16 16 (NA) (NA)

MI 2,400 2,300 2,500 2,040 2,120

MN 8,450 8,000 8,000 8,000 7,550

MS 750 530 560 720 540

MO 3,650 3,250 3,250 3,500 3,100

MT 115 120 105 55 55

NE 9,850 9,550 9,800 9,550 9,500

NV 2/ 11 14 11 (NA) (NA)

NH 2/ 15 15 15 (NA) (NA)

NJ 80 76 75 71 66

NM 120 125 140 41 56

NY 1,100 1,120 1,050 570 550

NC 1,000 950 880 940 820

ND 3,450 3,300 3,700 3,270 3,450

OH 3,550 3,550 3,500 3,300 3,230

OK 400 330 370 350 330

OR 80 90 95 39 55

PA 1,400 1,370 1,400 950 1,000

RI 2/ 2 2 2 (NA) (NA)

SC 375 340 340 350 315

SD 5,600 5,400 5,200 5,130 4,800

TN 880 840 840 830 780

TX 2,900 2,450 2,400 2,550 2,100

UT 80 85 80 29 30

VT 2/ 90 86 90 (NA) (NA)

VA 490 480 480 340 330

WA 170 160 180 85 85

WV 49 46 46 35 33

WI 4,050 4,000 4,050 3,220 3,050

WY 100 95 100 69 66

US 94,004 89,996 90,886 86,748 83,496

===================================================================================

(NA) Not available.

1/ Forecasted.

2/ Area harvested for grain not estimated.

