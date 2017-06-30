USDA Crop Production: U.S. Corn Acreage-Jun 30

Corn: Area Planted for All Purposes and Harvested for Grain
Continue Reading Below
by State and United States, 2016-2017
===================================================================================
Area Planted for All Purposes Area Harvested for Grain
State =======================================================================
2016 March 2017 2016 2017 1/
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Intent
===================================================================================
1,000 Acres
AL 330 240 250 315 235
AZ 95 75 85 50 40
AR 760 600 680 745 665
CA 420 430 460 100 100
CO 1,340 1,300 1,400 1,170 1,220
CT 2/ 25 25 25 (NA) (NA)
DE 170 175 190 164 180
FL 80 70 80 40 45
GA 410 340 370 340 320
ID 340 320 310 100 90
IL 11,600 11,300 11,100 11,450 10,950
IN 5,600 5,600 5,500 5,470 5,370
IA 13,900 13,300 13,500 13,500 13,100
KS 5,100 5,200 5,300 4,920 5,000
KY 1,500 1,320 1,350 1,400 1,260
LA 620 500 470 550 460
ME 2/ 31 31 31 (NA) (NA)
MD 460 480 510 400 450
MA 2/ 16 16 16 (NA) (NA)
MI 2,400 2,300 2,500 2,040 2,120
MN 8,450 8,000 8,000 8,000 7,550
MS 750 530 560 720 540
MO 3,650 3,250 3,250 3,500 3,100
MT 115 120 105 55 55
NE 9,850 9,550 9,800 9,550 9,500
NV 2/ 11 14 11 (NA) (NA)
NH 2/ 15 15 15 (NA) (NA)
NJ 80 76 75 71 66
NM 120 125 140 41 56
NY 1,100 1,120 1,050 570 550
NC 1,000 950 880 940 820
ND 3,450 3,300 3,700 3,270 3,450
OH 3,550 3,550 3,500 3,300 3,230
OK 400 330 370 350 330
OR 80 90 95 39 55
PA 1,400 1,370 1,400 950 1,000
RI 2/ 2 2 2 (NA) (NA)
SC 375 340 340 350 315
SD 5,600 5,400 5,200 5,130 4,800
TN 880 840 840 830 780
TX 2,900 2,450 2,400 2,550 2,100
UT 80 85 80 29 30
VT 2/ 90 86 90 (NA) (NA)
VA 490 480 480 340 330
WA 170 160 180 85 85
WV 49 46 46 35 33
WI 4,050 4,000 4,050 3,220 3,050
WY 100 95 100 69 66
US 94,004 89,996 90,886 86,748 83,496
===================================================================================
(NA) Not available.
1/ Forecasted.
2/ Area harvested for grain not estimated.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 30, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)