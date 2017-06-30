U.S. Stocks Set to Post Strong First-Half Gains

U.S. stocks rose Friday, with major indexes set to post strong gains in the first half of 2017.

Technology companies, which have come under pressure in recent weeks, ticked higher Friday. Tech stocks have been some of the best performers so far this year, propelling the Nasdaq Composite toward its best start to a year since 2009.

The index added 0.1% Friday, set to end the first half of the year up more than 14%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.4%, to 21367, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.3%. Both indexes are on pace to finish the first six months of 2017 up more than 8%.

As stocks around the world have spent most of the year climbing, government-bond yields have remained ultralow. However, those trends had reversed for most of this week amid pressure on the tech sector and worries that global central banks may be tightening policy faster than previously expected in response to strengthening economies.

Tech companies in the S&P 500 are on pace to end the week down 2.6%.

Among the disappointing performers this week: Blue Apron Holdings, a meal-kit-delivery tech startup that made its stock-market debut Thursday. The company closed at its IPO price of $10 a share on Thursday following a disappointing roadshow, and on Friday the stock fell 3.9% to $9.61.

Treasury yields inched higher after data showed the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the price index for personal-consumption expenditures, fell 0.1% in May from the prior month while personal-consumption expenditures increased a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in May from the prior month, the Commerce Department said.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.279%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.270%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Government bond yields rose this week as central bank officials signaled they could be moving closer to withdrawing monetary stimulus. On Friday, yields on 10-year German government bonds edged up to around 0.457% from 0.451% on Thursday. Earlier this week, comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi had sent government-bond yields and the euro sharply higher amid expectations that a pickup in the region's economy might prompt it to tighten policy.

"We think Europe is finally on track," said Andy Flynn, fund manager at William Blair. Eurozone businesses and consumers were more optimistic in June than at any time since before the global financial crisis, data showed this week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% on Friday.

Earlier, the global bond selloff had spread to Asia, pushing the yield on Japan's 10-year government bond to its highest in more than three months.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell below 20000 for the first time in two weeks before recovering to end down 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.2%, hit by a drop in Samsung, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.7% as major bank shares fell.

Friday's stock weakness there might be the result of companies' "squaring up their books," on the last working day of the financial year for a large number of Australian companies, said Grant Williamson, a director at Hamilton Hindin Greene in New Zealand.

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index was recently up 0.1% following its lowest close since November.

--Lucy Craymer contributed to this article.

