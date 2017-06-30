Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jun N/A 52.1*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jun 55.5 (12) 54.9
1000 Construction Spending May +0.3% (10) -1.4%
N/A Auto Sales Jun 16.6M (11) 16.7M
Wednesday 1000 Factory Orders May -0.5% (7) -0.2%
Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs Jun 185K (5) 253K
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit May $46.1B (11) $47.6B
0830 Jobless Claims Jul 1 246K (8) 244K
0945 Markit Services PMI Jun N/A 53.0*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jun 56.5 (11) 56.9
Friday 0830 Non-Farm Payrolls Jun +181K (12) +138K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 4.3% (12) 4.3%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Jun +0.3% (10) +0.2%
*June Preliminary Reading
**All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
