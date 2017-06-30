Sky Agrees New Five-Year Partnership With the England & Wales Cricket Board

Pay television broadcaster Sky PLC (SKY.LN) said Friday its sports television channels has agreed a new five-year partnership with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) from 2020.

In a statement Sky said its has agreed a partnership with ECB that includes live rights to international and county cricket. Sky didn't release financial details of the deal.

Shares at 0930 GMT up 3.50 pence, or 0.35%, at 983.50 pence, valuing the company at GBP16.92 billion.

