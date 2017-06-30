Shell Nigeria Lifts Force Majeure on Bonny Light Oil Exports

Special to DOW JONES NEWSWIRES
IBADAN, Nigeria--Royal Dutch Shell PLC's Nigerian unit on Friday said it had lifted the force majeure that was declared on Bonny Light oil exports because of a leak on the Trans Niger Pipeline.
Bamidele Odugbesan, spokesman for the Shell Petroleum Development Company, said the leak on the TNP occurred on June 1 at Patrick's Waterside, Bodo in Ogoniland. A joint investigation found the leak was caused by a hole drilled into the pipeline by unknown persons, he said.
The force majeure declared June 8 was lifted June 28 after the repair of the leak.
Mr. Odugbesan didn't say the quantity of oil that was shut-in during the force majuere, or the production level since it was lifted.
