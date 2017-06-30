S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
2457.57 -- second pivot point resistance
2451.00 -- lifetime high
2448.43 -- first pivot point resistance
2444.40 -- previous day's high
2431.80 -- 18-day moving average
2429.99 -- 9-day moving average
2424.93 -- 4-day moving average
2422.23 -- first pivot point support
2420.00 -- previous day's close
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2405.17 -- second pivot point support
2404.00 -- previous day's low
2377.41 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
49.64 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 29
58.80 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 28
47.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27
60.49 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5859.33 -- second pivot point resistance
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5813.17 -- first pivot point resistance
5776.00 -- previous day's high
5752.71 -- 18-day moving average
5736.61 - 9-day moving average
5676.42 -- first pivot point support
5653.00 -- previous day's close
5601.00 -- previous day's low
5585.83 -- second pivot point support
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
42.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 29
51.77 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 28
42.87 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27
53.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26
June 30, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)