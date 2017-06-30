On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2457.57 -- second pivot point resistance

2451.00 -- lifetime high

2448.43 -- first pivot point resistance

2444.40 -- previous day's high

2431.80 -- 18-day moving average

2429.99 -- 9-day moving average

2424.93 -- 4-day moving average

2422.23 -- first pivot point support

2420.00 -- previous day's close

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2405.17 -- second pivot point support

2404.00 -- previous day's low

2377.41 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

49.64 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 29

58.80 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 28

47.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27

60.49 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5859.33 -- second pivot point resistance

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5813.17 -- first pivot point resistance

5776.00 -- previous day's high

5752.71 -- 18-day moving average

5736.61 - 9-day moving average

5676.42 -- first pivot point support

5653.00 -- previous day's close

5601.00 -- previous day's low

5585.83 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

42.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 29

51.77 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 28

42.87 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27

53.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26

June 30, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)