Recalls this week: dressers, fireworks, infant coveralls

More than 30,000 smoke-effect fireworks are being recalled this week because they can explode unexpectedly after being lit. Other recalled consumer products include dressers with a tip-over risk and infant coveralls with a snap that can pose a choking hazard.

Here's a more detailed look:

FIREWORKS

DETAILS: TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks. The recalled fireworks are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one white and one blue. The TNT logo, "Red, White & Blue Smoke" and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging. They were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017.

WHY: The fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers.

INCIDENTS: Three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries. No property damage has been reported.

HOW MANY: About 36,100.

FOR MORE: Call American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to info@tntfireworks.com or visit www.tntfireworks.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

DRESSERS

DETAILS: Summer Breeze style five-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest. The model numbers and colors are royal cherry with 3746035 or 3746035A, blueberry with 3294035 or 3294035A, chocolate with 3219035 or 3219035A, and white with 3210035 or 3210035A. They were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers from February 2005 through December 2016.

WHY: The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 68,300 in the U.S. and includes the 3,500 recalled in January 2017.

FOR MORE: Call South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, send email to service@southshore.ca or visit www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on "Recall information" at the bottom of the page.

TV CHESTS

DETAILS: Stockholm three-drawer TV chests sold in Java Brown, Sonoma, Sonoma/Java Brown and Java Brown/Sonoma. They were sold at Target.com from May 2015 through August 2016. Model number 249-09-2740, 249-09-0041, 249-09-2739, or 249-09-3429 is located on the back panel of the units.

WHY: The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,470.

FOR MORE: Call Homestar at 855-837-2569 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.homestarna.com and click on "Recall Information" under the "News Room" tab.

VANITY LIGHT FIXTURES

DETAILS: Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures. The light fixture styles have three or four chrome-colored glass shades with clear acrylic ball strands that surround a halogen light. The wall plate is made of reflective stainless steel. They were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and at www.homedepot.com from December 2014 through March 2017.

WHY: The light shades can detach and fall, posing laceration and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: 108 reports of shades falling, including one report of a laceration to the head that also involved a laceration and burn to the arm and one report of a laceration to the leg.

HOW MANY: About 64,200.

FOR MORE: Call Design Solutions International at 800-388-6141 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, send email to customersupport@dsilighting.com or got to www.dsilighting.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page.

INFANT COVERALLS

DETAILS: Infant Butterfly Garden Coverall & Hat Sets. The coveralls are 100-percent organic cotton, and were sold in blossom pink with white butterflies. There is a white ruffle around the neck that runs down the front of the garment. It has snaps in the crotch and was sold in infant sizes NB, 3M, 6M, and 9M. The manufacture date code of August 2016 (08/2016) is printed on the inside garment tag located inside the seam of the garment. "Burt's Bees Baby" and the garment sizes are printed on the inside back of the garment. Only coverall sets with style number LY24195 on the hangtag are included in the recall. They were sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuy Baby, and online at babiesrus.com, buybuybaby.com, amazon.com, kohls.com, target.com, zulily.com, diapers.com, hautelook.com, and burtsbeesbaby.com from December 2016 through May 2017.

WHY: The snap at the crotch of the coveralls can detach, posing a choking hazard to infants.

INCIDENTS: 11 reports of the snaps detaching from the coveralls. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 8,500 in the U.S. and about 44 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Burt's Bees Baby at 877-907-7511 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.burtsbeesbaby.com and click on "recall" at the top of the page.