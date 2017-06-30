Stocks Ring Up a Solid First Half

Tech companies have led the way and are some of the best performers this year, propelling the Nasdaq Composite to a 14% gain and the S&P 500 to an 8.2% advance.

Stocks' Strong First Half Worries Market Watchers

Global stock markets just put up their best opening half-year results in years, but investors are keeping an eye on central banks and wondering if the gains can last.

Inflation Eases for Third Consecutive Month

Inflation eased for the third consecutive month and consumer spending was tepid in May, potential complications for the Federal Reserve as it charts a course for interest rates.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Gauge Declined in June

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment declined in June, a possible sign of softening public confidence about the economy headed into the summer.

Oil Price Outlook Darkens

Big banks cut their forecasts for oil prices for a second month in a row on expectations that global glut of crude would take longer to abate.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 2

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by two in the past week to 756, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

China to Open Mainland-Hong Kong Bond-Connect Link on July 3

On July 3, Beijing will open a link allowing investors with accounts in Hong Kong into mainland China's $9 trillion interbank bond market, a program approved by the People's Bank of China in May.

ECB Official Urges Bank to Prepare to Return to 'Normal' Policy

The European Central Bank should start making preparations to exit its ultraloose monetary policy even though there isn't a clear path toward reaching the bank's target of price stability, a senior official said.

Top Brokerage Regulator Earns $1 Million, Declines Bonus

Wall Street's frontline regulator of stock brokerages paid its new chief executive $1 million for his first five months on the job, a pace that puts him on track to earn less than its past chief executive.

Canada GDP in April Climbs 0.2%

Canadian economic output expanded in April for a sixth straight monthly gain, with the majority of industrial components registering advances.

