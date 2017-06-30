Berkshire Hathaway to Exercise Warrants for 700 Million Bank of America Shares

Warren Buffett's firm Berkshire Hathaway said Friday that it would buy 700 million Bank of America shares, via warrants, at below-market prices, resulting in the firm becoming the bank's largest shareholder.

Goldman Begins Selling Some of Its Controversial Venezuelan Bonds

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has begun selling some of the $2.8 billion in Venezuelan bonds it acquired in a controversial deal involving the country's central bank.

E*Trade, in Bid to Survive, Returns to Its Roots

E*Trade's board has delivered an ultimatum to its new chief executive: Clearly define the company's future by the end of next year or face a possible sale, executives at the discount brokerage say.

Labor Department Seeks More Input on Fiduciary Rule

The Labor Department said it is seeking more public feedback on the fiduciary rule, a sign that the retirement-savings regulation could still be revised before it takes full effect-if it ever does.

China to Open Mainland-Hong Kong Bond-Connect Link on July 3

On July 3, Beijing will open a link allowing investors with accounts in Hong Kong into mainland China's $9 trillion interbank bond market, a program approved by the People's Bank of China in May.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to Buy Parkway for $1.2 Billion

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the investment manager for for millions of Canadian pensioners, said Friday it would buy Houston-based real estate investment trust Parkway for about $1.2 billion.

HSBC Wins Approval to Operate Majority-Owned Joint Venture in China

HSBC Holdings has received regulatory approval to operate a majority-owned joint-venture securities company based in China, the first foreign bank to win such a setup.

Take a Look at the Boom in Banks as Tech Rally Falters

Bank shares have climbed around the world this week following good news from Italy's troubled financial sector, a clean bill of health from the Federal Reserve and the prospect of an earlier-than-expected end to easy-money policies.

When Mellon Bank Needed Urgent Repairs, Frank Cahouet Got the Call

When bankers got carried away with expense accounts and risky lending, Frank Cahouet's job was to clean up the mess. The former chief executive and chairman of Mellon Bank died June 20 at 85.

SEC Says All Companies Can Now File Secretly for IPOs

The SEC announced that it would allow all companies to file paperwork confidentially as a first step toward going public. Until now that privilege has only been available to firms with less than $1 billion in annual revenue

