Health Care Shares Slightly Lower -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were slightly lower.

The New York Times reported that key senators were leaning towards repealing the Affordable Care Act in a vacuum instead of proposing measures to replace it. Senate Republicans are struggling to find common ground on initiatives to supplant the insurance mandates in "Obamacare."

Health insurer Centene said it would offer ACA marketplace plans in 40 Missouri counties next year, including those in the western part of the state that had appeared poised to lack any exchange offerings.

June 30, 2017 17:56 ET (21:56 GMT)