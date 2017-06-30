German Unemployment Rises in June

German unemployment surprisingly rose in June, data from the country's labor agency showed Friday.

In adjusted terms, joblessness increased by 7,000, compared with expectations in a Wall Street Journal survey of analysts of a dip of 10,000. The unemployment rate stood, however, at 5.7%, matching expectations.

When seasonal adjustments weren't considered, however, the labor market data looked stronger. The unadjusted unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 5.5%, the lowest since 1991.

"Employment and the demand of firms for new employees have again strongly increased", said the head of Germany's labor agency Detlef Scheele in a press release.

