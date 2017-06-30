On Our Radar

German Unemployment Rises in June

By Todd Buell Features Dow Jones Newswires

German unemployment surprisingly rose in June, data from the country's labor agency showed Friday.

In adjusted terms, joblessness increased by 7,000, compared with expectations in a Wall Street Journal survey of analysts of a dip of 10,000. The unemployment rate stood, however, at 5.7%, matching expectations.

When seasonal adjustments weren't considered, however, the labor market data looked stronger. The unadjusted unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 5.5%, the lowest since 1991.

"Employment and the demand of firms for new employees have again strongly increased", said the head of Germany's labor agency Detlef Scheele in a press release.

