French Consumer Spending Rises Faster Than Expected in May

French consumer spending rose faster than expected in May on a sharp rebound in clothing and car sales, statistics showed Friday

Continue Reading Below

Consumer spending in the eurozone's second largest economy rose 1% in May from the previous month and 1.3% from the same month last year, French statistics agency Insee said. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% rise on month and 0.9% on year.

Stronger clothing and car sales pushed spending on manufactured goods up 1.5% on month after a 1.1% decline in April.

-Write to William Horobin at william.horobin@wsj.com

PARIS--French consumer spending rose faster than expected in May on a sharp rebound in clothing and car sales, statistics showed Friday

Consumer spending in the eurozone's second largest economy rose 1% on month in May and 1.3% on year, French statistics agency Insee said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% rise on month and 0.9% on year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Stronger clothing and car sales pushed spending on manufactured goods up 1.5% on month after a 1.1% decline in April.

Write to William Horobin at william.horobin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2017 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)