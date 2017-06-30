ADRs End Higher

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Friday.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) and UBS Group AG (UBS) were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.07%, to 140.43. The European index decreased 0.13%, to 133.58; the Asian index improved 0.31%, to 159.29; the Latin American index rose 0.89%, to 218.25; and the emerging markets index increased 0.51%, to 286.80.

ADRs of Teva rose 1.19%, to $33.22, despite recent lawsuits against several opioid manufacturers. Teva sells the painkilling drugs Actiq and Fentora. Attorneys general from Oklahoma, Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri have filed suits against Teva and other drug manufacturers.

ADRs in UBS fell 0.76%, to $16.98, as the head of the European Central Bank offered mixed guidance on the future of its bond-buying program.

June 30, 2017 18:44 ET (22:44 GMT)