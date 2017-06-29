What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 29, 2017).

The Venezuelan government's account of what caused it to put Caracas under military control Tuesday night left citizens seeking clues to explain the bizarre events.

Senate GOP leaders scrambled to rework their health-care bill, but Republican senators remained divided over policy planks.

France's new government laid out its plans to remake labor rules in an effort to reinvigorate the economy.

A senior Vatican official, Cardinal George Pell, has been charged in Australia with sexual offenses.

The administration plans to begin enforcing its travel ban Thursday, but the changes are unlikely to be immediately visible at airports.

The DHS mandated new security measures for flights to the U.S., stepping back from a broader laptop ban.

Tillerson is pressing Gulf Arab countries to resolve their feud, which pits Qatar against its neighbors.

Hong Kong police detained pro-democracy protesters ahead of a visit by China's President Xi.

Brazil's police stopped issuing passports due to a lack of funds, amid concern Temer may be cutting budgets to stifle corruption probes.

South Korea's Moon and Trump are set to meet, with North Korea likely to dominate their talks.

India's plans to overhaul its tax structure are triggering strikes and protests.

