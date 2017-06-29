What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 29, 2017).

Big U.S. banks plan to boost dividend payouts and share buybacks after the Fed approved capital plans for all 34 firms taking part in stress tests.

Berkshire is on track to become Bank of America's top shareholder after the lender received permission to increase its dividend.

Central-bank officials left investors with mixed impressions about stimulus plans, roiling currencies and bond markets.

Sycamore agreed to buy Staples for about $6.9 billion, a bold bet on a firm whose sales have been shrinking.

A U.K. regulator blasted the nation's asset-management industry and called for remedies to drive competition and performance.

Booming demand for passive investments is making ETFs an increasingly crucial driver of share prices.

Blue Apron stumbled in its IPO, a caution to firms seeking to live up to private valuations in the public markets.

Tech and bank shares rallied, leading broad gains in U.S. stocks. The Dow rose 143.95 points to 21454.61.

Nestlé may be cutting back on its packaged-food business after the company outlined a strategic shift.

Global firms scrambled to cope with fallout from a cyberattack on computers in Europe and the U.S.

ABC News settled a defamation suit brought by the maker of a meat product that critics called "pink slime."

