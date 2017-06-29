Telecoms Down as Traders Retreat From Rate-Sensitive Areas -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell as traders retreated from areas sensitive to interest-rate increases. The chief executive of British satellite operator Inmarsat said a newly launched satellite would help provide high-speed Wi-Fi service on airplanes. The U.K. government said it likely would require further scrutiny of 21st Century Fox Inc.'s 11.7 billion pound ($15.1 billion) bid to buy the 61% of British TV giant Sky PLC it doesn't already own--adding another hurdle to Rupert Murdoch's protracted quest to consolidate control of his trans-Atlantic media assets.
June 29, 2017 17:12 ET (21:12 GMT)