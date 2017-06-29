On Our Radar

Slowing Personal Spending Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Personal Income May +0.3% (23) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending May +0.1% (22) +0.4%

0830 Core PCE Prices May +0.1% (21) +0.2%

0945 Chicago PMI Jun 58.0 (12) 59.4

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 94.4 (17) 94.5***

(Final)

***June Preliminary Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

