Sky PLC RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION

Sky PLC
29 June 2017
RESPONSE TO SECRETARY OF STATE'S ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION
29 June 2017
Sky plc ("Sky") notes today's announcement by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport on the proposed acquisition of Sky by 21(st) Century Fox, Inc. ("21(st) Century Fox") (the "Transaction"), and publication of Ofcom's report on the public interest considerations.
Having received Ofcom's report, the Secretary of State has indicated that she is minded to refer the Transaction to the Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") for an in-depth review in relation to media plurality. The Secretary of State has indicated that she is not minded to refer in relation to commitment to broadcasting standards.
The Secretary of State has also indicated that she is not presently minded to accept undertakings offered by 21st Century Fox, which provide for the continued editorial independence of and current levels of investment in Sky News.
The Secretary of State has not reached a final decision. Before reaching a final decision, the Secretary of State will consider further representations. These are to be provided by 14 July, 2017.
Sky will continue to engage with the process as the Secretary of State reaches her final decision.
In the meantime, Sky welcomes today's announcement of Ofcom's decision that Sky would continue to be a fit and proper holder of its broadcast licences under full ownership of 21CF and will continue to operate its business as usual.
