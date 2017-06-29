SEC Says All Companies Can Now File Secretly for IPOs

Continue Reading Below

The SEC announced that it would allow all companies to file paperwork confidentially as a first step toward going public. Until now that privilege has only been available to firms with less than $1 billion in annual revenue

Japan Inflation Picks Faster Pace in May

Japanese consumer prices rose at a faster pace in May, increasing for a fifth straight month and offering a small sign of improvement, though inflation still remains far from the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

Trump Set to Miss Steel-Tariff Deadline

The Trump administration is set to miss a self-imposed Friday deadline for concluding a major probe of steel imports, a delay officials said was driven by unanticipated complexities in engineering such a big shift in trade policy.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

On Inflation, Look Past the 12-Month Reading

Fed officials have said they believe a slowdown in inflation in March and April should prove transitory. Even if they're right, they'll face a bit of a communications challenge for the rest of the year.

Cyberattack Launched for Pain, Not Profit, Experts Say

This week's global virus outbreak that grounded airplanes in Ukraine, slowed FedEx courier deliveries in Europe and disrupted Maersk container ships around the world was devised simply to damage businesses, not earn profits for the hackers behind it, security experts now believe.

Trump Declares End to Obama-Era Energy Curbs

President Donald Trump declared a new age of "energy dominance" by the U.S. on Thursday as he outlined plans to roll back Obama-era restrictions and regulations.

Fed's Yellen to Testify Before House Committee July 12

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be on Capitol Hill in mid-July for her semiannual congressional testimony on the state of the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Fed's Bullard, Seeing No Inflation Pickup, Argues Against Raising Rates

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he didn't support raising short-term interest rates again this year, casting doubt on the view that the low unemployment rate in the U.S. would push up inflation.

State Budget Battles Show Few Signs of Letting Up

Showdowns over state budgets are coming down to the wire around the U.S. as lawmakers struggle to hash out issues like education funding and taxes while, in some cases, trying to ward off state shutdowns.

N.Y. Regulator Seeks Details From Life Insurers

New York's top financial regulator is investigating life insurers' use of big data, complicating the industry's efforts to boost sales by forgoing medical examinations in favor of algorithms for sizing up risk.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2017 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT)