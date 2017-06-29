U.S. Stocks Slide as Tech Drops

Technology shares slid Thursday, dragging down major U.S. stock indexes.

U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 1.4% in First Quarter

The U.S. economic expansion remains on track as it prepares to enter its ninth year.

CBO Says Government Could Run Out of Cash in Early to Mid-October

The government could run out of cash to pay its bills in early to mid-October, unless Congress raises the federal borrowing limit, according to a new analysis from the Congressional Budget Office released Thursday.

Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Hints at End of Stimulus

Global government bond prices slumped for a third straight day and the dollar fell, as investors continued to anticipate the end of the central bank easy-money policies that have dominated markets in recent years.

Cyberattack Launched for Pain, Not Profit, Experts Say

This week's global virus outbreak that grounded airplanes in Ukraine, slowed FedEx courier deliveries in Europe and disrupted Maersk container ships around the world was devised simply to damage businesses, not earn profits for the hackers behind it, security experts now believe.

N.Y. Regulator Seeks Details From Life Insurers

New York's top financial regulator is investigating life insurers' use of big data, complicating the industry's efforts to boost sales by forgoing medical examinations in favor of algorithms for sizing up risk.

Trump Declares End to Obama-Era Energy Curbs

President Donald Trump declared a new age of "energy dominance" by the U.S. on Thursday as he outlined plans to roll back Obama-era restrictions and regulations.

Fed's Bullard, Seeing No Inflation Pickup, Argues Against Raising Rates

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he didn't support raising short-term interest rates again this year, casting doubt on the view that the low unemployment rate in the U.S. would push up inflation.

On Inflation, Look Past the 12-Month Reading

Fed officials have said they believe a slowdown in inflation in March and April should prove transitory. Even if they're right, they'll face a bit of a communications challenge for the rest of the year.

State Budget Battles Show Few Signs of Letting Up

Showdowns over state budgets are coming down to the wire around the U.S. as lawmakers struggle to hash out issues like education funding and taxes while, in some cases, trying to ward off state shutdowns.

