U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 1.4% in First Quarter

Continue Reading Below

U.S. economic growth was slightly stronger than previously thought in early 2017, and is on track to strengthen further in the almost-completed second quarter.

Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Hints at End of Stimulus

Global government bond prices slumped for a third straight day and the dollar fell, as investors continued to anticipate the end of the central bank easy-money policies that have dominated markets in recent years.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Eurozone Confidence Hits Post-Crisis High

Eurozone businesses and consumers were more optimistic in June than at any time since before the global financial crisis, reflecting a pickup in economic growth and the rejection of political parties hostile to the EU.

Investors Take On More Risk After Central Bank Signals

Investors continued to bet on risky assets Thursday, on signs that central bankers are confident enough about economic growth to start tightening policy.

WSJ's Daily Shot: U.S. Oil Production Suddenly Slows

Crude Rally Continues on U.S. Output, Inventory Data

Oil futures climbed higher as last week's drop in U.S. production stoked hopes that the slide in prices since May is starting to take a toll on the country's shale output.

UK Consumer Credit Continues to Grow Rapidly

U. K. unsecured borrowing continued to grow rapidly in May, official data showed, suggesting British consumers increasingly rely on credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts to support spending amid accelerating inflation and tepid wage growth.

Brazil Cuts Official 12-Month Inflation Target to 4.25% in 2019

Brazilian policy makers will cut the country's official 12-month inflation target to 4.25% in 2019, then to 4% in 2020, from 4.5% now.

Hong Kong Must Fight to Stay Relevant

Mainland Chinese markets loom large over Hong Kong these days. The city should try harder to stand out as a market of integrity.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)