Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Hints at End of Stimulus

Government bond prices slumped for a third straight day while the dollar fell against several developed-market currencies, as investors continued to digest messages from central banks signaling the end of easy-money policies.

Eurozone Confidence Hits Post-Crisis High

Eurozone businesses and consumers became more optimistic in June about their prospects than at any time since before the global financial crisis, reflecting a pickup in economic growth and the rejection by voters of parties hostile to the European Union in recent elections.

Investors Take On More Risk After Central Bank Signals

Investors continued to bet on risky assets Thursday, on signs that central bankers are confident enough about economic growth to start tightening policy.

Crude Rally Continues on U.S. Output, Inventory Data

Oil futures climbed higher as last week's drop in U.S. production stoked hopes that the slide in prices since May is starting to take a toll on the country's shale output.

UK Consumer Credit Continues to Grow Rapidly

U. K. unsecured borrowing continued to grow rapidly in May, official data showed, suggesting British consumers increasingly rely on credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts to support spending amid accelerating inflation and tepid wage growth.

Bank of Japan's Harada Says No Need to Lower Inflation Target

Policy board member rejects the idea that the central bank should lower its inflation goal to 1% from 2% due to the difficulty of lifting price growth in Japan.

German Engineering Group Raises Output Forecast on Foreign Demand

Germany's VMDA engineering federation sharply raised its output forecast for the sector, citing better-than-expected demand from the eurozone and Asia, especially China.

Fed's Stress Tests: All Banks Cleared on Payouts to Shareholders

Big U.S. banks won approval from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to return money to shareholders, suggesting regulators believe they are healthy enough to stop stockpiling capital.

Markets Jittery as Central Banks Signal End of Easy Money

Easy money unleashed by global central banks is receding, a development that could test a range of assets-from stocks to real estate-that have grown tightly linked to monetary support since the financial crisis.

20 Years After Handover, China Looms Ever Larger Over Hong Kong Markets

From the ever-rising activity of China's traders to the plethora of Chinese companies listing on Hong Kong's stock exchange, China hangs over Hong Kong's markets in a way few expect to dissipate in the coming years.

June 29, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)