Defying Expectations, China Looms Large Over Hong Kong Markets

From the ever-rising activity of China's traders to the plethora of Chinese companies listing on Hong Kong's stock exchange, China hangs over Hong Kong's markets in a way few expect to dissipate in the coming years.

Markets Jittery as Central Banks Signal End of Easy Money

Easy money unleashed by global central banks is receding, a development that could test a range of assets-from stocks to real estate-that have grown tightly linked to monetary support since the financial crisis.

House Lawmakers Target Wall Street Rules in Spending Plan

House Republicans are proposing to use a federal spending bill to roll back portions of the postcrisis financial rule book and more tightly control the purse strings of Wall Street regulators.

Fed's Stress Tests: All Banks Cleared on Payouts to Shareholders

Big U.S. banks won approval from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to return money to shareholders, suggesting regulators believe they are healthy enough to stop stockpiling capital.

Capital One Gets 'Conditional' Passing Grade on Fed Stress Test

The Federal Reserve conditionally approved Capital One's capital plan in the regulator's annual "stress tests," saying the firm will have to resubmit its plan later this year to address shortcomings in its process.

Staples in $6.9 Billion Deal With Sycamore

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy Staples Inc. for about $6.9 billion, a bold bet on a company whose sales have been shrinking in recent years.

Azerbaijani Bank Wins U.S. Bankruptcy Court Recognition

A New York bankruptcy judge agreed to help the International Bank of Azerbaijan, the country's largest lender, fend off creditors while it works to restructure more than $3 billion in debt.

New AIG Chief: Let's Make a Deal

American International Group Inc.'s new chief executive Brian Duperreault says he is open to slowing down the firm's share buybacks and instead using the capital for acquisitions.

MetLife Closer to Spinning Off U.S. Life Insurance Business

MetLife has cleared one of the last obstacles to spinning off most of its longtime core business of selling life insurance to U.S. families.

J.P. Morgan Names New EMEA Tech Investment Banking Head

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. has poached Matthew Gehl, a senior technology banker, from Deutsche Bank to lead its technology investment banking coverage in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

June 29, 2017 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)