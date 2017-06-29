Walgreens Ends Rite Aid Merger, Will Buy Half Its Stores

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid nixed their $9.4 billion merger agreement and reached a new deal in which Walgreens will instead buy half of Rite Aid's stores for $5.18 billion in cash.

Fox's Bid for Sky Set for More U.K. Scrutiny

The U.K. government said it was likely to require further scrutiny of 21st Century Fox's $15.1 billion bid to buy the 61% of British TV giant Sky it doesn't already own.

Pine River Capital to Spin Off Nearly $2 Billion Hedge Fund

Pine River Capital Management plans to spin off a nearly $2 billion government bond-trading fund into a standalone firm Jan. 1, in what is likely to be one of the biggest new hedge-fund launches next year.

Blue Apron's Shares Edge Higher in Trading Debut

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. hovered just above the initial public offering price in their market debut Thursday after they priced at the bottom of lowered expectations.

Fred's Stock Takes a Hit After Walgreens-Rite Aid End Merger Plan

Regional pharmacy chain Fred's enjoyed a runup in its stock price after being invited to buy a large chunk of stores to satisfy antitrust concerns in Walgreens's plan to buy Rite Aid. But its stock tumbled after the merger was aborted.

A New Problem for Keystone XL: Oil Companies Don't Want It

Keystone XL is facing a new challenge: The oil producers and refiners the pipeline was originally meant to serve aren't interested in it anymore.

Canada's CMHC Declares Special Dividend for Government

Canada's government-owned and dominant mortgage insurer Thursday declared a special dividend of 4 billion Canadian dollars as part of a new framework aimed at delivering excess cash to the federal treasury.

The Latest UPS Delivery Vehicle Isn't a Drone, It's a Golf Cart

UPS plans use golf carts to deliver packages in Kentucky during the holiday season instead of expanding its fleet of delivery trucks, a move that is rankling the local Teamsters union.

Google Must Remove a Search Result Globally, Canada Court Rules

Canada's top court ruled that Google can be forced to remove search results globally, adding to the constraints governments and courts are exerting over tech giants as those companies' influence grows.

Amazon's Whole Foods Deal Adds Pressure on Grocery Services to Deliver

The impact of the e-commerce giant's Whole Foods deal on online grocery services is still unclear, but one thing is certain: Competition is heating up. From Instacart to Peapod, firms are racing to gain a larger share of the fast-growing market.

June 29, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)