Citigroup Doubles Dividend After Stress Test Success

Citigroup Inc. is set to pay out far more than it is expected to earn in the coming year, a major milestone as the bank seeks to revive its lagging stock. It will double its quarterly dividend.

Staples in $6.9 Billion Deal With Sycamore

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy Staples Inc. for about $6.9 billion, a bold bet on a company whose sales have been shrinking in recent years.

Berkshire Hathaway On Path to Be Top Bank of America Holder

The Federal Reserve said Bank of America can raise its dividend, which could prompt Warren Buffett's firm to swap its preferred shares in the bank into about $17 billion worth of common stock.

Blue Apron Serves Up an Insipid Offering

The meal-kit delivery service priced its initial public offering at the bottom of a target price range that was revised downward, at $10 a share.

Google Must Remove a Search Result Globally, Canada Court Rules

Canada's top court ruled that Google can be forced to remove search results globally, adding to the constraints governments and courts are exerting over tech giants as those companies' influence grows.

Anthem Pulling Back on Offering ACA Plans in Nevada

Anthem said it would stop selling Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in most of Nevada next year. The move together with the departure of a smaller insurer leaves 14 of the state's counties poised to have no insurer on its exchange.

Sarepta Taps Chase Pharmaceuticals Chief as Next CEO

Biopharmaceutical developer Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. named a company outsider as its new chief executive, tapping Douglas Ingram to lead the firm.

GulfMark to Send Repayment Plan to Creditors for Vote

The offshore-drilling services company filed for chapter 11 in May, another victim of the decline in oil and natural gas prices.

New AIG Chief: Let's Make a Deal

American International Group Inc.'s new chief executive Brian Duperreault says he is open to slowing down the firm's share buybacks and instead using the capital for acquisitions.

Companies Pressed to Disclose More on Climate-Change Risk

A panel of top financial institutions and firms has launched guidelines pushing for more information about the impact of global warming.

June 29, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)