Maersk Recovering From Cyberattack; Most Port Terminals Now Operational

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it is still working toward full recovery from the cyberattack earlier this week which disrupted computers across Europe and the U.S., and though the issue remains contained, the shipping-to-oil conglomerate has continued keep some of its IT systems shut down.

Continue Reading Below

The Danish company said on Thursday that the majority of its terminals are now operational after some previous closure, though some are operating slower than usual or with limited functionality.

"We continue to assess the situation. Until this analysis is complete, we cannot be specific about how many sites and locations are affected or when normal business operations are restored," the company said in a statement. "The aggregate impact on our business is being assessed."

Among the company's subsidiaries, Maersk Oil, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Supply Services, Maersk Tankers, Maersk Training, Svitzer and Maersk Container Industry all remain operationally unaffected, A.P. Moeller-Maersk said.

All Maersk Line vessels continue to be under control and its booking system is now functioning again, but its Damco freight-forwarding and supply chain unit has limited access to certain systems, the company said.

-Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2017 03:57 ET (07:57 GMT)