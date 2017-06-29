Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Jupiter Asset Management Limited : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc

TIDMTSCO

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Jupiter Asset

Management Ltd

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions

disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.

For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries

must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco PLC

securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree,

state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: : 28(th) June 2017

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest

practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the Yes

discloser making disclosures in respect of any other Booker Group Plc

party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than

one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c),

copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of

relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of

the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the

dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary 5p

Short

Interests positions

Number % Number %

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 121,077,816 1.47

(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 28,000 0.00

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)

and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 121,077,816 1.47 28,000 0.00

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded

options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should

be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'

and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription None

right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned None

and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant

securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),

(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant

security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

security

Ordinary 5p Purchase 1,100,000 GBP 1.714323

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product description Nature of dealing Number of Price

relevant e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference per

security a long/short position securities unit

None

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option

relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money

security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/

option varying option unit received

etc. relates per

unit

None

(ii) Exercise

Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise

relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per

security against unit

None

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit

security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)

None

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or

any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,

relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement

to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the

person making the disclosure and any party to the

offer or any person acting in concert with a party

to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should

not be included. If there are no such agreements,

arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to

options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,

formal or informal, between the person making the

disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under

any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal

of any relevant securities to which any derivative

is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,

state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 29(th) June 2017

Contact name: Nabeel Ashraf

Telephone number: 0203 817 1407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory

Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at

monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is

available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure

requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

