Industrials Down as Optimism on Trump Plans Fade -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell as traders reversed bets that the Trump administration would push through a tax or infrastructure bill in the short term. Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S. economy, expanded at a seasonally and inflation-adjusted annual rate of 1.4% in the first quarter, up from a previous estimate, according to the Commerce Department. Germany's VMDA engineering federation sharply raised its output forecast for the sector, citing better-than-expected demand from the eurozone and Asia, especially China, as reported earlier.
June 29, 2017 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)