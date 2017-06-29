Energy Up After Production Data -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose as U.S. production data showed a slowdown in drilling activity last week. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that daily average U.S. output last week fell 100,000 barrels to 9.25 million, although it was unclear how much of that slowdown was attributable to wells shut in because of a tropical storm on the energy-rich Gulf Coast. The energy sector was one of the few stock-market sectors in the green as traders fled other economically sensitive areas amid fears about stock valuations and the concerted effort of central banks to withdraw monetary stimulus from the global financial system.
