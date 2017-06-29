China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, June 29 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,006,622 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,925 13,590 12,925 13,145 12,920 225 14 94
Aug-17 12,970 13,565 12,910 13,215 13,025 190 90 70
Sep-17 13,055 13,680 12,970 13,345 13,040 305 883,624 473,082
Oct-17 13,150 13,625 13,070 13,470 13,100 370 64 132
Nov-17 13,170 13,715 13,080 13,420 13,130 290 2,284 5,536
Jan-18 15,105 15,580 15,005 15,325 15,075 250 118,778 80,466
Mar-18 15,480 15,755 15,480 15,570 15,360 210 20 100
Apr-18 15,350 15,720 15,350 15,495 15,285 210 10 52
May-18 15,310 15,795 15,250 15,490 15,325 165 1,732 2,552
Jun-18 15,620 15,620 15,620 15,620 15,020 600 6 6
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 29, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)