WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 28

CHOPPER FLIGHT LEAVES VENEZUELANS MYSTIFIED

Officials said police commando Oscar Pérez hijacked a military helicopter, flew around dropping what they said were explosives, then landed and disappeared-along with his helicopter. Beleaguered residents are skeptical.

MATTIS SAYS TRUMP'S WARNING TO SYRIA DETERS CHEMICAL ATTACK

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said the Trump administration's warning to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government against using chemical weapons appears to have worked, at least for now.

MACRON OUTLINES PLANS TO OVERHAUL FRANCE'S LABOR LAWS

The French president, who campaigned for president on a platform of labor reform, says changes to employment regulations are needed to reinvigorate the country's economy.

NATO ALLIES LIFT MILITARY SPENDING

Allied military spending will increase about $12 billion this year, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said moving in a direction pushed by President Trump.

GOODBYE, BEIJING: CHINESE IMMIGRANTS EMBRACE HONG KONG WAY OF LIFE

In the 20 years since Britain gave Hong Kong back to China, a wave of immigrants from the mainland have flooded the city and they have become the newest protectors of local uniqueness.

BANK OF CANADA'S POLOZ SIGNALS JULY RATE RISE IN PLAY

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz reignited expectations for a rate increase next month by saying excess slack in the Canadian economy is now being absorbed "steadily" at the current pace of growth.

INDIA'S NEW TAX SYSTEM SPARKS STRIKES AND PROTESTS

India's ambitious plans to overhaul the country's complex tax structure is triggering strikes, protests and delays as businesses say they aren't ready for the new system, which is set to start on Saturday.

JIHADISTS ARE SEEKING BEACHHEADS IN ASIA, U.S. ADMIRAL WARNS

Islamic State-aligned militants' onslaught in the southern Philippines should be a wake-up call to Asia that jihadists returning from the Middle East are seeking to open new fronts in the region, the commander of U.S. Pacific forces said.

