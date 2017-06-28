What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 28, 2017).

Google was fined a record $2.71 billion by the EU, which said the firm's search engine favors its own comparison-shopping service.

Draghi hinted that the ECB might start winding down its stimulus, lifting the euro and pulling down eurozone bonds.

Cyberattacks whose victims included major companies created havoc across Europe and the U.S.

Apollo has raised $23.5 billion for the world's largest-ever buyout fund.

Tech shares fell, pulling down U.S. stock indexes. The Dow lost 98.89 points to close at 21310.66.

Nestlé unveiled plans for a $20.8 billion share buyback and other moves after being targeted by Third Point.

UPS will freeze pension plans for about 70,000 nonunion workers, seeking to corral retirement obligations.

Takata's U.S. units won approval for accords with car makers to help the parts supplier stay in business.

Samsung is releasing a refurbished version of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone recalled last year.

Microsoft cut a deal with rival Box to form a partnership on cloud-computing technology.

Pandora co-founder Westergren is stepping down from the company.

The estates of Madoff's sons reached a $23 million settlement over their father's Ponzi scheme.

