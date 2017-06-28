Vectura In Asthma Collaboration With Novartis's Sandoz

Medical inhaler company Vectura Group PLC (VEC.LN) Wednesday announced a collaboration with Sandoz, a division of Swiss drug giant Novartis AG (NVS), to develop a generic version of an inhaler therapy for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Vectura will receive an initial payment of $5 million from Sandoz and up to $5 million more depending on targets. It expects its research and development costs to be less than $20 million.

-Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

June 28, 2017 12:39 ET (16:39 GMT)