Two CSX Workers Killed by Amtrak Train in Washington

Two CSX Corp. workers died late Tuesday when they were struck by an Amtrak train in Washington, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, which occurred north of Union Station.

Amtrak service between Washington and Philadelphia remained disrupted Wednesday morning due to the investigation. The national passenger railroad said it expected service to be restored by midmorning.

The two workers were hit after 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Ninth Street and New York Avenue NE, a CSX spokesman said. The railroad didn't immediately release their names or other details.

A statement from Amtrak said the incident involved Train 175 from Boston and New York. There were no injuries to the train's crew or the 121 passengers, Amtrak said.

June 28, 2017 09:19 ET (13:19 GMT)