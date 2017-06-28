Telecoms Rise Amid Deal Intrigue - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose slightly amid deal intrigue. Sprint's deal with Comcast and/or Charter "may range from a [licensing mobile network] deal to an equity stake to a full acquisition," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note. "We consider the potential deal a positive for Comcast and Charter. Given investors' expectation that T-Mobile would be the most likely to reach for Sprint, we consider this a negative for T-Mobile."
June 28, 2017 17:01 ET (21:01 GMT)