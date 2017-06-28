On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2451.53 -- second pivot point resistance

2451.00 -- lifetime high

2443.77 -- first pivot point resistance

2437.40 -- previous day's high

2433.57 -- 9-day moving average

2432.57 -- 18-day moving average

2431.87 -- first pivot point support

2429.35 -- 4-day moving average

2427.73 -- second pivot point support

2420.60 -- previous day's close

2417.00 -- previous day's low

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2372.96 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

47.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27

60.49 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26

58.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23

64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5884.00 -- second pivot point resistance

5832.00 -- first pivot point resistance

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5785.61 -- 18-day moving average

5784.00 -- previous day's high

5749.36 -- 9-day moving average

5748.00 -- first pivot point support

5676.50 -- previous day's close

5669.00 -- previous day's low

5716.00 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

42.87 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27

53.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26

56.34 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23

54.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22

June 28, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)