S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
2451.53 -- second pivot point resistance
2451.00 -- lifetime high
2443.77 -- first pivot point resistance
2437.40 -- previous day's high
2433.57 -- 9-day moving average
2432.57 -- 18-day moving average
2431.87 -- first pivot point support
2429.35 -- 4-day moving average
2427.73 -- second pivot point support
2420.60 -- previous day's close
2417.00 -- previous day's low
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2372.96 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
47.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27
60.49 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26
58.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23
64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5884.00 -- second pivot point resistance
5832.00 -- first pivot point resistance
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5785.61 -- 18-day moving average
5784.00 -- previous day's high
5749.36 -- 9-day moving average
5748.00 -- first pivot point support
5676.50 -- previous day's close
5669.00 -- previous day's low
5716.00 -- second pivot point support
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
42.87 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27
53.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26
56.34 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23
54.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22
June 28, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)