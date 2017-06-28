U.S. Stocks Led Higher by Financial Companies

Shares of financial companies led U.S. stocks higher Wednesday.

Pending Home Sales Fell in May

The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index decreased 0.8% from a month earlier to 108.5, the trade group said. Economists surveyed had expected sales to rise 0.8%.

U.K. Regulator Calls for Asset Management Shake-Up

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority issued a damning verdict on the country's $7 trillion asset-management industry, criticizing weak price competition and bumper profit.

Pound Surges as BOE's Carney Hints at Rate Rise

The pound jumped after Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said interest rates in the U.K. may need to rise if the economy keeps motoring despite weak consumer spending.

U.S. Oil Supplies Rise as Refinery Activity Falls

U.S. crude-oil inventories surprisingly increased, by 118,000 barrels, for the week ended June 23, according to EIA data. Gasoline supplies decreased by 894,000 barrels, more than expected.

Oil Prices Fall on Oversupply Concerns

Crude futures edged down as investors continued to be concerned over the oil market's failure to rebalance.

BOC Governor Signals July Rate Rise in Play

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said excess slack in the Canadian economy is being absorbed "steadily," which must be taken into account when the central bank issues a rate decision next month.

It's Official: Pension Funds Should Pool to Stay Afloat

A landmark U.K. report called for the removal of barriers between pension funds, encouraging them to merge to cope with a looming solvency crisis.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Health Bill Delay Shakes Investors' Confidence

Global Bond Markets Gyrate as Investors Decipher ECB's Next Move

Government bonds and the euro whipsawed as investors tried to parse signals from the European Central Bank on when it will begin winding down its $2.6 trillion bond-buying program.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)