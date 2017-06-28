Global Shares Decline Amid Tech Weakness

Global stocks extended losses amid fresh pressure on technology companies, while the euro and government bond yields continued to climb as investors reassessed the course of eurozone monetary policy.

Eurozone Bonds Extend Selloff on Hints of ECB Taper

Investors dumped eurozone government bonds, marking a second day of heavy selling for debt in the region after ECB President Mario Draghi hinted at unwinding the bank's $2.6 trillion bond-buying program.

U.K. Regulator Calls for Asset Management Shake-Up

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority issued a damning verdict on the country's $7 trillion asset-management industry, criticizing weak price competition and bumper profits.

Fed's Kashkari Sees No Strong Case for Raising Rates Given Inflation Levels

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday inflation weakness argues against raising short-term interest rates right now.

Intraparty Disputes Stall GOP's Agenda

The Republican-controlled Congress is struggling to overcome intraparty fissures that have been expanding since the rise of the Tea Party in 2010, threatening to derail their legislative ambitions this year.

Trump to Nominate Republican Senate Staffer to Top Treasury Post

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he intends to nominate Christopher Campbell, a Republican Senate staffer, to be the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for financial institutions.

Yellen: Globalization, Technological Change Have Been Harmful to Many

The offshoring of jobs associated with globalization combined with technological change have been devastating for many American communities, while designing programs to help has proved difficult, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in London.

U.S. Bond-Market Conundrum Returns

The U.S. bond market is defying the Federal Reserve again. While the central bank has raised interest rates, Treasury yields remain low.

U.S. Tech Firms Feel the Heat in Europe

From Google to Apple, top American tech companies have been on the receiving end of tough EU decisions in recent years. Experts and regulators say it isn't about bias, it's because they're dominant in industry.

Labor Shortage Squeezes Real-Estate Developers

About two-thirds of the contractors who are struggling with the labor shortages gripping the construction industry say it has become a challenge to finish jobs on time, according to a new survey.

