How Buffett's Bank of America Bet Changes With the Fed Stress Test

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway may become the biggest shareholder in Bank of America, if the country's second-largest bank gets the expected stress-test result Wednesday.

J.P. Morgan Finds the Newest Banking Fad: Dark Corners

J.P. Morgan Chase and General Electric are announcing Wednesday that the industrial giant will help install new energy management and digital technologies for about 4,500 branches at the nation's largest bank.

Trump to Nominate Republican Senate Staffer to Top Treasury Post

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he intends to nominate Christopher Campbell, a Republican Senate staffer, to be the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for financial institutions.

Central Banks Give Sleepy Markets a Wake-Up Call

The U-turn in bonds is a sign that investors haven't been paying attention to what central banks have been saying.

U.S. Bond-Market Conundrum Returns

The U.S. bond market is defying the Federal Reserve again. While the central bank has raised interest rates, Treasury yields remain low.

U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Case on Debt Repayment Rules in Bankruptcy

At issue is the practice of recharacterizing insider loans as equity.

Hearing Puts Clearinghouses' Ability to Withstand Crises in Spotlight

A congressional committee sought to shed light on the role played by clearinghouses in crisis situations, as regulators re-examine whether rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis might undermine financial stability in some cases.

Apollo Breaks Record as Investors Flock to Buyout Funds

Apollo Global Management, the private-equity firm co-founded by billionaire investor Leon Black, has raised $23.5 billion for the world's largest ever buyout fund.

Yellen: Globalization, Technological Change Have Been Harmful to Many

The offshoring of jobs associated with globalization combined with technological change have been devastating for many American communities, while designing programs to help has proved difficult, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in London.

Fed's Kashkari Sees No Strong Case for Raising Rates Given Inflation Levels

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday inflation weakness argues against raising short-term interest rates right now.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)