Oil Prices Recover On Encouraging Inventory Data

Oil prices rose for the fifth day in a row, bolstered by U.S. data that showed the amount of crude in storage rose by less than some had expected.

U.S. Oil Supplies Rise as Refinery Activity Falls

U.S. crude-oil inventories surprisingly increased, by 118,000 barrels, for the week ended June 23, according to EIA data. Gasoline supplies decreased by 894,000 barrels, more than expected.

Puerto Rico's Federal Supervisors Veto $9 Billion Utility Debt Deal

A $9 billion restructuring deal covering Puerto Rico's public power monopoly failed to win approval from the island's federal oversight officials, raising the likelihood of default at one of the largest U.S. utilities.

Ex-Goldman Executive Launches Commodities Hedge Fund

Two veteran oil traders are launching a commodities hedge fund, while crude prices languish in a bear market.

SEC Charges Obsidian Energy With Fraud

U.S. securities regulators filed charges against the Canadian oil-and-gas company and several former executives for their roles in an alleged accounting fraud.

Panda Temple to Put Reorganization Plan to Creditor Vote

The Texas power plant hopes to receive plan approval in August.

Feuding Arab States Make Their Case in Washington

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is keeping U.S. pressure on feuding Gulf Arab countries, urging negotiations as officials from all sides stream into Washington to make their case.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural gas stockpiles rose by 52 billion cubic feet, less than average for this time of year.

Rosneft Says Hacker Attack Has Hit Company Servers

Russia state-controlled oil company PAO Rosneft said it was under a 'massive hacker attack' that could have serious consequences.

Trump, EPA Move to Rescind Obama Administration's Clean Water Rule

President Donald Trump's administration is moving ahead with plans to dismantle a rule that sought to protect clean drinking water by expanding Washington's power to regulate major rivers and lakes as well as smaller streams and wetlands.

