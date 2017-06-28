Staples Nears Deal With Sycamore

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners is nearing a deal to buy office-supply retailer Staples Inc. for more than $6.5 billion, a bold bet on a company whose sales have been shrinking in recent years.

After Stress Test, Buffett Stands to Be Top Bank of America Holder

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway may become the biggest shareholder in Bank of America, if the country's second-largest bank gets the expected stress-test result Wednesday.

MetLife Closer to Spinning Off U.S. Life Insurance Business

MetLife has cleared one of the last obstacles to spinning off most of its longtime core business of selling life insurance to U.S. families.

Stephan Feldgoise, a Top Goldman Merger Banker, to Retire

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of Goldman's M&A group in the Americas, is retiring from the firm at age 46, according to people familiar with the matter. He will remain an advisory director.

Yogurt Declines Continue to Hurt General Mills

General Mills' new chief executive said he would invest in reviving sales as the struggling yogurt business continues to weigh on the company.

ABC News Settles 'Pink Slime' Food-Libel Lawsuit

ABC News has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by the maker of a processed-meat product that critics dubbed "pink slime," bringing to a close a high-profile legal test of so-called food-libel laws intended to shield the food-production industry from bogus food-safety scares.

Monsanto Boosted by Soybean Seeds and Traits Business

Higher soybean plantings in the U.S. this spring boosted biotech seed giant Monsanto's quarterly profit, despite the broader slump in agricultural commodity prices.

New AIG Chief: Let's Make a Deal

American International Group Inc.'s new chief executive Brian Duperreault says he is open to slowing down the firm's share buybacks and instead using the capital for acquisitions.

Is Food Giant Nestlé Turning Away From Food?

Nestlé, the world's biggest packaged-food company, may be cutting back on packaged food.

Alibaba Pumps Another $1 Billion Into Lazada

The Chinese internet giant is plowing an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83% from 51%.

June 28, 2017 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)