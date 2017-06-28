Buffett's Bank of America Bet Could Change With the Fed Stress Test

Continue Reading Below

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway may become the biggest shareholder in Bank of America, if the country's second-largest bank gets the expected stress-test result Wednesday.

Stephan Feldgoise, a Top Goldman Merger Banker, to Retire

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of Goldman's M&A group in the Americas, is retiring from the firm at age 46, according to people familiar with the matter. He will remain an advisory director.

Yogurt Declines Continue to Hurt General Mills

General Mills' new chief executive said he would invest in reviving sales as the struggling yogurt business continues to weigh on the company.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

ABC News Settles 'Pink Slime' Food-Libel Lawsuit

ABC News has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by the maker of a processed-meat product that critics dubbed "pink slime," bringing to a close a high-profile legal test of so-called food-libel laws intended to shield the food-production industry from bogus food-safety scares.

Monsanto Boosted by Soybean Seeds and Traits Business

Higher soybean plantings in the U.S. this spring boosted biotech seed giant Monsanto's quarterly profit, despite the broader slump in agricultural commodity prices.

Alibaba Pumps Another $1 Billion Into Lazada

The Chinese internet giant is plowing an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83% from 51%.

SEC Charges Obsidian Energy With Fraud

U.S. securities regulators filed charges against the Canadian oil-and-gas company and several former executives for their roles in an alleged accounting fraud.

U.S. Hedge Funds Agree to $885 Million Rescue Deal With U.K.'s Co-op Bank

Britain's Co-operative Bank said bondholders, including some U.S. funds that saved the bank from failure in 2013, will inject $319.3 million in new equity and raise around another $565.8 million for the bank through a debt swap.

Samsung to Invest Millions in South Carolina Factory

Samsung Electronics will invest $380 million to expand its U.S. home-appliance manufacturing operations at a site in Newberry, S.C., generating more than 950 local jobs by 2020.

Toshiba Sues Western Digital in Bid to Keep Sale of Chip Unit Alive

Toshiba is racing to bring in $20 billion from the sale of its stake in Toshiba Memory.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)