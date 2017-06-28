Fallout From Global Cyberattack Extends Into Second Day

The fallout from cyberattacks that disrupted computers across Europe and the U.S. continued to cause problems for the world's largest shipping firm Wednesday as A.P. Moller-Maersk reported that a number of its port operations remain effected.

Continue Reading Below

The attack, which security experts dubbed Petya and appeared to stem in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product, exposed fresh weakness in the computer systems that run modern-day societies as the virus rapidly spread unimpeded across Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the U.S.

"We can confirm that Maersk has been hit as part of a global cyberattack named Petya on the 27 June 2017. IT systems are down across multiple sites and select business units," the company said Wednesday.

Maersk Line vessels are maneuverable, able to communicate and crews are safe, but the company's APM Terminals business is effected in a number of ports, it said.

Maersk said it has contained the issue and is working on a technical recovery plan with its IT-partners and global cybersecurity agencies.

"We have shut down a number of systems to help contain the issue. At this point our entities Maersk Oil, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Supply Services, Maersk Tankers, Maersk Training, Svitzer and MCI are not operationally affected. Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure continued operations."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The conglomerate is implementing business continuity plans and assessing the aggregate impact on its business, it added.

The virus, whose victims included major global companies from Merck MRK & Co. to PAO Rosneft, bore similarities to last month's global ransomware attack but was in some ways more insidious, security experts said.

The ransomware was designed to spread within corporate networks running Microsoft Corp.'s Windows operating system, but didn't appear to be harming consumers, security experts said. A Microsoft spokeswoman on Tuesday said that the company was investigating the outbreak.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 04:54 ET (08:54 GMT)