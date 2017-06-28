Energy Shares Up After Inventory Data - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose after inventory data. Oil prices rose for the fifth day in a row after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that crude inventories rose by a smaller-than-anticipated 100,000 barrels in the week ended June 23. The wave of cyberattacks on oil companies and other corporations Tuesday also served as a reminder of the variety of geopolitical shocks that could slow the flow of oil worldwide.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 28, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)