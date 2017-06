AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ANG.JO) announced possible job cuts on Wednesday as it faces challenges including rising costs and depleted ore reserves.

The South African gold mining company said it would consult with unions over a restructuring that "contemplates some 8,500 roles" out of the its 28,000 employees, including contractors.

