WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 27

PENTAGON SEES SIGNS SYRIA IS PREPARING CHEMICAL ATTACK

Continue Reading Below

The Pentagon said it has seen signs that Syria is preparing to use chemical weapons, setting the stage for a new showdown with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

CYBERATTACKS HIT MAJOR COMPANIES ACROSS GLOBE

Global businesses, including Merck, Maersk and Rosneft, reported significant cyberattacks against their computer systems that expert said was ransomware.

CHARGES AGAINST TEMER OPEN NEW FIGHT IN BRAZIL

Brazil's opposition went on the attack Tuesday after President Michel Temer became the first sitting president in the country's history to face criminal charges.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

HOSTAGE TO CHINA'S INSECURITY---ITS MARKETS

Chinese stocks' inclusion in the MSCI is likely to disappoint in the same way as recognition from the IMF of the yuan. At the root is Beijing's fear of market forces.

EUROPEAN CITIES ARE JUST SAYING 'NO' TO SCANDAL-TINGED DIESEL VEHICLES

European mayors, pressed by courts and activists, are banning or curbing diesel use to combat health-threatening smog, presenting a threat to car makers' livelihood.

NORTH KOREA COMPARES TRUMP TO HITLER

North Korea's state media described President Donald Trump's "America First" policy as "Nazism in the 21st century," and compared the president to Adolf Hitler, in the harshest language that Pyongyang has directed at the administration.

FIFA RELEASES SECRET REPORT ON INTERNAL CORRUPTION

The document produced in 2014 by former U.S. prosecutor Michael J. Garcia has been one of the most closely guarded in international sports and shows rampant favor-mongering by FIFA officials

SENIOR UKRAINIAN INTELLIGENCE OFFICER KILLED BY BOMB IN KIEV

A senior Ukrainian military intelligence officer was killed when a bomb detonated under his car in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said, in an act the government is treating as terrorism.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2017 17:37 ET (21:37 GMT)